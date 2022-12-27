Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 5,600 cusecs

December 27, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 5,600 cusecs for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

The dam's water and its storage levels stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 5,600 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 5,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is continued at 600 cusecs.