Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 5,600 cusecs

December 26, 2022 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 5,600 cusecs for the fourth consecutive day on December 26 (Monday). The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 5,600 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 5,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals continues at 600 cusecs.