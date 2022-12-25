ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 5,600 cusecs

December 25, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 5,600 cusecs for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 5,600 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it remained the same.

The water discharged into the Cauvery River through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 5,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 600 cusecs.

In Erode, water level in Bhavanisagar dam stood at 104.64 feet, against its full capacity of 105 feet. The storage level stood at 32.49 tmc, against its full capacity of 32.80 tmc. The water discharged from the dam stood at 2,900 cusecs.

