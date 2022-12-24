Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 5,600 cusecs

December 24, 2022 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

The iInflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 5,600 cusecs on Saturday. The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was at 5,600 cusecs for the second consecutive day, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 5,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 600 cusecs.