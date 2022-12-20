Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 5,600 cusecs

December 20, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 5,600 cusecs for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 5,600 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 5,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals continued at 600 cusecs.

