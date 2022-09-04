Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 55,000 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued to be at 55,000 cusecs for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

The dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively, for the 51 st consecutive day. The inflow into the dam continued at 55,000 cusecs and the same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 32,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.

According to Public Works Department officials, though rain has resumed in catchment areas, the inflow at Biligundlu on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border was 70,000 cusecs on Saturday evening and reduced to 65,000 cusecs on Sunday. The officials expect the water to reach Mettur Dam by Sunday night or Monday.