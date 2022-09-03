Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 55,000 cusecs

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 55,000 cusecs for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

The water level and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively, for the 50th consecutive day. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam continued at 55,000 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued as the same and the same amount of water was discharged into River Cauvery, including 32,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.

Discharge from Bhavanisagar reservoir reduced

The discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir that was 5,000 cusecs on Friday was reduced to 4,000 cusecs here on Saturday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 2 p.m., the inflow stood at 5,500 cusecs while the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 4,000 cusecs into River Bhavani.