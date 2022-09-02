Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 55,000 cusecs

Staff Reporter Salem
September 02, 2022 18:01 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 55,000 cusecs on Friday.

The dam water level and storage level stood at the full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively, for the 49th consecutive day.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam continued at 55,000 cusecs and at 4 p.m., it continued as same. The same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery. It includes 32,000 cusecs through 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel.

For canal irrigation, the water discharge is maintained at 400 cusecs through the East-West bank canal.

