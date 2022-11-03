Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 26,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 03, 2022 19:48 IST

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 26,000 cusecs for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively.

At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam continued at 26,000 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel and 4,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices.

For canal irrigation, water discharge is maintained at 750 cusecs.

