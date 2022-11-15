Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 21,700 cusecs

Salem The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur remained at 21,700 cusecs for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.
The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 21,500 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West Bank canal is maintained at 200 cusecs.
