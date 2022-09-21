Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 21,000 cusecs

S P Saravanan September 21, 2022 12:46 IST

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 21,000 cusecs on September 21. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 21,000 cusecs here on September 21. Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that at 8 a.m. the water level and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc respectively while the discharge was maintained at 21,000 cusecs. Likewise, inflow at the Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani Dam in Erode district stood at 2,900 cusecs while the total surplus discharge stood at 2,800 cusecs. Discharges were River Bhavani 100 cusecs, Lower Bhavani Project canal – 2,300 cusecs and Kalingarayan Canal – 400 cusecs. The water level stood at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. An official at the Water Resources Department said as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam for September is 102 feet and hence the water level is maintained at 102 feet and the surplus water was discharged.



