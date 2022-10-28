Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 18,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 28, 2022 18:58 IST

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 18,000 cusecs on Friday.

The water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m. the inflow continued at 18,000 cusecs and at 4 p.m. it remained the same. The same amount of water is discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharge is maintained at 750 cusecs through the East-West bank canal.

