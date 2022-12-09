Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 15,600 cusecs

December 09, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 15,600 cusecs for the second consecutive day on Friday. The dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 15,600 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 15,000 cusecs, and for canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is continued at 600 cusecs.