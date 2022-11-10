Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 15,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 10, 2022 17:54 IST

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 15,000 cusecs for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam stood at 15,000 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it remained the same. The same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 750 cusecs.

Bhavanisagar Dam

The inflow into Bhavanisagar dam that was over 2,500 cusecs on Wednesday dropped to less than 1,750 cusecs on Thursday. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 1,712 cusecs, while the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 600 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 150 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The water level stood at 104.41 feet, against the full storage level of 105 feet, while the storage was 32.30 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

