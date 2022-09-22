Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 15,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau
September 22, 2022 17:43 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 15,000 cusecs on Thursday.

The dam’s water and the storage levels stood at the full capacity of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam continued at 15,000 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it was the same. The same amount of water was discharged into Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharge through the East - West Bank canal increased to 800 cusecs from 600 cusecs.

