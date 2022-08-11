Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 1.40 lakh cusecs

The inflow into Mettur dam continued at 1.40 lakh cusecs for the second consecutive day, and the same quantity of water was discharged into River Cauvery on Thursday.

The dam’s water level stood at its capacity of 120 feet for the 27th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmcft. Nearly 1.17 lakh cusecs was discharged through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharge is maintained at 400 cusecs.