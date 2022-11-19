Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 12,500 cusecs

November 19, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 12,500 cusecs for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

The water level and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 12,500 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West Bank is maintained at 500 cusecs.

