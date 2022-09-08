Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 1.25 lakh cusecs

Staff Reporter Salem
September 08, 2022 19:53 IST

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 1.25 lakh cusecs for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

The dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc, respectively, for the 55th consecutive day.

At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam continued at 1.25 lakh cusecs for the third consecutive day, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 1.02 lakh cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel.

For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canal continued at 400 cusecs.

