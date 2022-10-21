Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 1.05 lakh cusecs

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 21, 2022 18:42 IST

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 1.05 lakh cusecs on Friday.

The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively.

At 8 a.m., inflow continued at 1.05 lakh cusecs and at 4 p.m., inflow continued at the same quantity. The same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 83,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharge is continued at 500 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said that due to continuous rain in catchment areas, the inflow into Mettur dam is expected to touch 1.15 lakh cusecs by Friday night.

As 1.05 lakh cusecs of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, flood water inundated more than 50 houses at Komarapalayam in Namakkal district.

