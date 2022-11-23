Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 10,400 cusecs

November 23, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 10,400 cusecs for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet while the storage was also at its maximum capacity of 93.47 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft). While 10,000 cusecs was discharged into River Cauvery, 400 cusecs was discharged into the canal for irrigation.

The water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani dam in Erode district stood at 104.03 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 4 p.m., the inflow stood at 869 cusecs while the discharge was 2,000 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 600 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 31.98 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.