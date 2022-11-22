Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 10,400 cusecs

November 22, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 10,400 cusecs for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam stood at 10,400 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 10,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged into the east-west bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US