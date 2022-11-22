  1. EPaper
Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 10,400 cusecs

November 22, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 10,400 cusecs for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam stood at 10,400 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 10,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged into the east-west bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.

