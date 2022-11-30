Inflow into Mettur dam at over 12,000 cusecs

November 30, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 12,226 cusecs here on Wednesday. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 119 feet against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet, while the storage was 91.88 tmc ft against the maximum capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. While 15,000 cusecs was discharged into River Cauvery, 400 cusecs was discharged into the canal for irrigation.

Inflow at Bhavanisagar at over 2,500 cusecs

ERODE The water level at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 104.27 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 4 p.m., the inflow stood at 2,537 cusecs while the discharge was 2,200 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 200 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 32.18 tmc ft, against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Book fair extended till December 4

SALEM Owing to request from book lovers and the public, the Salem Book Fair that was scheduled to end on Wednesday has been extended till December 4. Collector S. Karmegam in a release said that the fair would go on till Sunday at the Corporation Grounds near the New Bus Stand.

