Inflow into Mettur dam at over 10,000 cusecs

December 07, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - SALEM

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 10,662 cusecs here on Wednesday. At 4 p.m. the water level stood at 119.88 feet against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet, while the storage was 93.28 tmc ft against the maximum capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. While 1,000 cusecs was discharged into River Cauvery, 600 cusecs was discharged into the canal for irrigation.

The water level at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode stood at 104 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 4 p.m., the inflow stood at 3,652 cusecs, while the discharge was 2,000 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 400 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 31.95 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

