Coimbatore

Inflow into KRP dam increases amid low storage capacity due to repair works

Water released from KRP dam on Friday to match the inflow in view of the restricted storage level in the reservoir.

The shutter works in KRP dam are edging towards the final stages with the scheduled date of completion slated for Mid-July.

With the works under way, the storage level in the 52 feet reservoir is only 30 feet, just below the crest level.

Therefore, the inflow into the reservoir beyond the temporary storage level is currently being drained out.

The past three days have seen an increased inflow into the reservoir from Kelavarapalli dam.

On Friday, the inflow into KRP dam was 370 cusecs and the outflow was 370 cusecs. The water inflow had touched 605 cusecs during the week and the entire water was being drained out into the river through the dam’s sluices.

According to a Public Works Department source, the works are in the final stages, with sandblasting and epoxy primer works pending as of date. The reservoir will be ready to hold full capacity by mid-July, in time to receive the inflow from the monsoons.

The shutter works were being expedited just in time for the monsoon after a delay by over two years since one of the shutters had breached from corrosion in 2017. The shutter was replaced a year later under the State funds. The reservoir’s full capacity of 52 feet was lowered after the breach raised concerns on the structural safety of the other shutters. In 2018, the project to replace the remaining shutters was set in motion, under the funds of the World Bank under its Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project in place here.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 10:52:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/inflow-into-krp-dam-increases-amid-low-storage-capacity-due-to-repair-works/article31761192.ece

