Inflow into Hogenakkal touches 2 lakh cusecs

Published - August 01, 2024 07:22 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Parts of Hosur Road in Hogenakkal were blocked partially due to flooding. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With inflow from Cauvery touching 2 lakh cusecs on Thursday morning, flooding was reported in parts of Hogenakkal.

A few stray houses, river banks, and temporary fishing shelters were inundated and breached in Alambadi, Naadarkottai, Uttamalai and Hogenakkal. Parts of Hosur road in Hogenakkal were blocked partially.

Pennagaram Tahsildar A. Lakshmi told The Hindu only two houses were affected, but the residents had moved to their permanent homes in Hogenakkal. “We have two primary schools in Uttamalai and centres in Hogenakkal for relief in the event of evacuation, but there has been no flooding of houses. Only tourism cottages are inundated, but those too were locked up,” she added.

