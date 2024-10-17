GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inflow into Hogenakkal touches 19,000 cusecs

Published - October 17, 2024 07:45 pm IST - DHARMAPURI/SALEM

P.V. Srividya

Hogenakkal recorded an inflow of more than 19,000 cusecs, with Biligundulu reservoir along the inter-State border in Krishnagiri district, registering an increase in the inflow from the 14,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

The fluctuating rise and fall in the inflow seen in the past two days continued, but with the water level increasing yet again on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, the inflow into the Cauvery was 17,000 cusecs, while on Wednesday, it fell to 14,000 cusecs, despite the lashing rains in Karnataka.

However, on Thursday morning, the water level rose to 19,000 cusecs. The ban on coracle services and bathing in the river continued for the 5th day. According to the Revenue Department, no alert has been issued as yet, since the water inflow is from the rainfall in Karnataka and not from the opening of reservoirs there. “The inflow has been fluctuating, sometimes going down to 11,000 cusecs. So, we will issue an alert if the dams there are opened,” said A. Lakshmi, Tahsildar, Pennagaram.

Mettur dam

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 19,495 cusecs on Thursday. The dam’s water level stood at 93.35 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage stood at 56.56 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 19,495 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 16,196 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 500 cusecs and 300 cusecs, respectively.

Following continuous rain in the delta districts, the water discharged from the dam reduced drastically. Due to this, in the past four days, the dam’s water level increased by four feet and the storage increased by 3.7 Tmc ft.

