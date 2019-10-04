Inflow into Hogenakkal rises

The inflow into Hogenakkal was 23,000 cusecs on Friday morning. The inflow into Biligundulu, the water gauging station of the Central Water Commission, on Friday recorded sudden rise in the inflow from Cauvery in comparison to the water inflow two days earlier.

The sudden spate in the rains in Mandya and Ramnagara districts of Karnataka witnessed a rise in the Cauvery flowing into Tamil Nadu through Biligundulu. The district administration had partially lifted the ban on coracle operations and allowed coracle rides in selected zones. However, the ban on coracle services was back on Friday with the rise in water level.