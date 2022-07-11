Inflow into Hogenakkal rises to 43,000 cusecs

The inflow into Hogenakkal increased to 43,000 cusecs as of Monday evening, marking a sharp rise in less than a day. On Monday morning, Hogenakkal registered an inflow of 16,000 cusecs, which was double the inflow registered on Sunday. The water level increased steadily with the increased outflow from the reservoirs of Karnataka.

The water released from KRS reservoir was increased from 48,963 cusecs to 72,964 cusecs, and that of Kabini reservoir was increased from 23,750 cusecs to 38,000 cusecs. With the cumulative release of 1,10,964 cusecs from the two reservoirs on Monday, the water level in Cauvery into Hogenakkal is expected to rise further.

Earlier on Sunday, the water level crossed 8,000 cusecs in Cauvery. In its wake, the district administration banned tourist entry into Hogenakkal along with all recreational activities including coracle operations in the tourist destination.

The Inflow into Mettur dam was increased to 13,147 cusecs on Monday and water discharged into the Cauvery river also increased to 15,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the dam’s water level stood at 98.02 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet, and the storage was 62,303 Mcft. The inflow into the dam increased to 13,147 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 3,149 cusecs. The water discharged into the Cauvery river increased to 15,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs. Officials attached to WRD said on Monday morning, 71,000 cusecs of water was released from the dams in Karnataka, including 48,000 cusecs from KRS Dam and 23,000 cusecs of water released from Kabini dam. In the afternoon, it increased to 80,000 cusecs. When asked about the chances of Mettur dam attaining its full capacity of 120 feet, WRD officials said that if the dam receives 12,000 cusecs of inflow for one full day, it increases one TMC of water in the dam. “We need 31 TMC more water to attain the full capacity of 120 feet. So, based on the inflow and rain in Karnataka in the coming days, we are able to calculate it,” officials said.