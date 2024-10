Hogenakkal registered an inflow of 28,000 cusecs with the Biligudulu reservoir seeing a drop in the inflow on Thursday. The inflow that was 31,000 cusecs on Wednesday, however, fell marginally to 28,000 cusecs. The fluctuations in the inflow in the Cauvery notwithstanding, the administration’s ban on coracle operations and tourists remained intact for the second week.