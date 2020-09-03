Inflow into dams increases following heavy rain

Heavy rain lashed through the district, increasing the inflow into Kelavarapalli and KRP dams here.
Rain continued to lash across the district for the second consecutive day recording an average rainfall of 37.15mm here.
Barur recorded highest rainfall of 60 mm, followed by Shoolagiri - 59 mm, Denkanikottai - 51 mm, Pochampally - 46.20 mm, Penucondapuram - 41.20 mm, Anchetty - 30.60 mm, Uthangarai - 25 mm, Nedungal - 30.60 mm, Thally - 35 mm, Hosur - 32 mm, and Krishnagiri - 20.20 mm.
Heavy rain was recorded in Hosur for the third consecutive day. The rains had resulted in the filling up of tanks.
Kelavarapalli dam with a total capacity of 44.28 ft was filled up to 40.34 ft. The inflow into the dam was 834 cusecs and the outflow 808 cusecs. This included outflow into Thenpenai of 720 cusecs. KRP dam recorded an inflow of 237 cusecs, and an outflow of 92 cusecs.
Heavy rain created swamps of temporary markets and brought with it, its own set of civic woes with ill-maintained storm water drains in many parts of the town in Krishnagiri.
After a dry spell, Thenpennai river was filling up thanks to the outflow from Kelavarapalli dam that receives water from Karnataka. With heavy rains reported in Bengaluru, the inflow into Kelavarapalli dam had increased considerably in the past few days.
