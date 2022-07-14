Inflow into Bhavanisagar reservoir level in Erode rises

Following rain in the catchment area and discharge from Pilloor reservoir at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, the inflow into Bhavanisagar reservoir increased from 6,561 cusecs on Wednesday morning to 18,961 cusecs on Thursday morning.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that 12,000 cusecs is being discharged from Pilloor reservoir into River Bhavani from Wednesday and the reservoir started to receive the water from Wednesday night. Also, catchment areas have been receiving good rainfall in the last three days leading to increase in the inflow. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 90.58 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet while the storage was 21.96 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Discharge stood at 1,005 cusecs, they added.

Officials said that since rain are expected to continue for the next few days, increase in inflow will lead to increase in water level.

The reservoir, also called the Lower Bhavani Dam, helps in irrigating 2.07 lakh acre through the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 17,654 acre through the Thadapalli Canal, 15,743 acre through the Kalingarayan Canal and 6,850 acre through the Arakankottai Canal.