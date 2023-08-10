Inflow into Bhavanisagar dam in Erode remains at over 1,000 cusecs

August 10, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM

The average inflow into Bhavanisagar dam remained at over 1,000 cusecs on Thursday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow was 562 cusecs while the discharge was 500 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 400 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal and 200 cusecs into River Bhavani.

The storage was 17.58 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Water level stood at 83.45 ft against the full reservoir level of 105 ft.

Mettur level

Meanwhile, inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 5,026 cusecs.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 56.07 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 21.84 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge was 7,500 cusecs into the River Cauvery for Delta irrigation.

