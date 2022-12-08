Inflow into Bhavanisagar dam drops

December 08, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into Bhavanisagar dam that was at 1,832 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning dropped to 592 cusecs in the evening.

At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 103.88 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. The storage was 31.86 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

The discharge was 2,000 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 400 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into the River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

