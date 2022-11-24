Inflow into Bhavanisagar dam dips to 1,842 cusecs

November 24, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Bhavanisagar dam was reduced to 1,842 cusecs on Thursday.

The dam’s water level stood at 103.95 feet, against its full capacity of 105 feet. The storage level stood at 31.91 TMC, against its full capacity of 32.8 TMC.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 2 p.m., inflow into the dam stood at 2,719 cusecs, and by 4 p.m., it had reduced to 1,842 cusecs.

The outflow was 2,700 cusecs, including 2,000 cusecs discharged into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 600 cusecs into the Arakkankottai and Thadapalki canals, and 100 cusecs discharged into the River Bhavani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US