Inflow into Bhavanisagar dam dips to 1,842 cusecs

November 24, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Bhavanisagar dam was reduced to 1,842 cusecs on Thursday.

The dam’s water level stood at 103.95 feet, against its full capacity of 105 feet. The storage level stood at 31.91 TMC, against its full capacity of 32.8 TMC.

At 2 p.m., inflow into the dam stood at 2,719 cusecs, and by 4 p.m., it had reduced to 1,842 cusecs.

The outflow was 2,700 cusecs, including 2,000 cusecs discharged into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 600 cusecs into the Arakkankottai and Thadapalki canals, and 100 cusecs discharged into the River Bhavani.

