Inflow into Bhavanisagar dam continues to be over 16,000 cusecs

Published - July 18, 2024 04:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into Bhavanisagar dam continues to be over 16,000 cusecs while the water level has gone up by two feet in a day as on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

At 3 p.m., the water level stood at 78.49 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet, while storage stood at 14.89 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The inflow was 16,205 cusecs while the discharge stood at 600 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 500 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

An official at the Water Resources Department said due to continuous rain in the catchment areas, the inflow is on the rise from July 15 and the water level had gone up by eight feet in four days. The average inflow in the last 24 hours was 18,663 cusecs, the official added.

