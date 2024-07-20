The inflow into Bhavanisagar dam continues to be over 10,000 cusecs while the water level is nearing 83 feet here on Saturday.

At 2 p.m., the water level stood at 82.67 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet, while storage stood at 17.14 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The inflow was 11,926 cusecs while the discharge stood at 600 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 500 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purposes. The average inflow during the last 24 hours was 12,292 cusecs.

An official at the Water Resources Department said inflow has been on the rise from July 15 due to rain in the catchment areas, and water level had gone up by 12 feet in five days. The official said the inflow started to drop from over 15,000 cusecs on Friday to 10,000 cusecs on Saturday.