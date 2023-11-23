ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow increases to over 22,000 cusecs in Bhavanisagar dam

November 23, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With rain continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam, the average inflow increased to 22,000 cusecs on Thursday.

At 2 p.m., the inflow was 25,622 cusecs while there is no discharge into River Bhavani and canals due to rain. The water level stood at 77.02 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 14.5 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the inflow that was 3,314 cusecs at 8 p.m. on Wednesday increased to 12,167 cusecs at midnight, to 24,167 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Thursday after which the average inflow was between 22,000 cusecs and 25,000cusecs throughout the day. The water level had gone up by three feet in two days, officials added.

