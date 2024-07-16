GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inflow increases to over 20,000 cusecs at Bhavanisagar dam

Published - July 16, 2024 07:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With rain continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam, the inflow increased steadily over the day from 10,399 cusecs at 8 a.m. to 20,161 cusecs at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the water level stood at 72.20 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet, while storage stood at 11.90 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 500 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, 450 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

An official at the Water Resources Department said due to rain in the Nilgiris and increase in the discharge from Pilloor reservoir into River Bhavani, the inflow started to increase from Monday evening. At 4 p.m. on Monday, the inflow was 6,326 cusecs that increased to 10,399 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The average inflow over the day was 15,000 cusecs and the water level had also gone up by two feet in a day, the official added.

