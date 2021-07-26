Inflow increases to Mettur dam

Salem/Erode

26 July 2021 23:55 IST

The inflow into Mettur dam increased to over 30,000 cusecs on Monday.

According to officials from Public Works Department, water level at the dam was 75.34 ft against a total scale of 120ft. The storage was 37,470 mcft. The inflow increased from 19,665 cusecs on Sunday to 34,144 cusecs on Monday. The discharge from the dam to delta region for irrigation was maintained at 12,000 cusecs. Following recent rain, the discharge from Kabini and KRS dams was increased and 30,000 cusecs reached Hogenakkal on Sunday evening.

5,850 cusecs released from Bhavanisagar dam

With water level continuing at 100 feet at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode, surplus of 5,850 cusecs was discharged from the dam into River Bhavani here on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, the water level touched 100 feet after which 3,000 cusecs were discharged into the river.

Since, the inflow stood around 6,000 cusecs, the discharge was also stepped up to 5,000 cusecs on Monday.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, the water level stood at 100 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet, while the storage was 28.726 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc.

The inflow was 6,875 cusecs and the discharge was 5,850 in River Bhavani and 800 cusecs in Thadapalli and Arakkankottai canals.