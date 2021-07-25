Inflow increases to 25,000 cusecs at Hogenakkal

The inflow increased to 25,000 cusecs at Hogenakkal on Saturday.

According to officials, following recent rains, discharge of water from KRS and Kabini dams was increased and it reached Hogenekkal during the early hours of Saturday. While the inflow was 10,000 cusecs at 11 a.m, it increased to 15,000 cusecs by 2 p.m and touched 25,000 cusecs by 6 p.m. The Forest and Revenue officials are constantly monitoring Cauvery river banks following the increase in inflow.

At 8 a.m on Saturday, the water level at Mettur dam was 72.55ft against total of 120 ft. The stored capacity was 34,931 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 6,841 cusecs. The discharge from the dam to delta region was maintained at 12,000 cusecs.