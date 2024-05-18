Inflow increases in Bhavanisagar dam

The inflow at Bhavanisagar Dam that was less than 200 cusecs on Friday increased to over 1,100 cusecs here on Saturday.

At 2 p.m., the inflow stood at 1,124 cusecs while the discharge was 200 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The water level stood at 44.54 feet as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 3.25 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that due to rain in catchment area, the inflow has increased over the day.

