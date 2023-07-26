Inflow increases at Mettur dam

July 26, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

SALEM Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 177 cusecs in the morning increased to 5,100 cusecs on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said at 8 a.m., the water level stood at 65.80 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 29.19 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge was 12,000 cusecs into River Cauvery for irrigation. Rainfall recorded in the area was 8.60 mm. Officials added that water discharge from dams in Karnataka started to reach Mettur that is expected to increase in the coming days.