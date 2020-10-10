Inflow increases at Mettur dam

Salem

10 October 2020 23:59 IST

The inflow of water at Mettur dam increased on Saturday. Public Works Department officials said the water level at the dam was 98.03ft, as against the full reservoir level of 120 ft.

The dam received an inflow of 22,969 cusecs and the discharge through River Cauvery was 16,000 cusecs. About 950 cusecs of water was being discharged into East-West Canal. On Friday, the inflow was 11,024 cusecs, and it doubled by Saturday.

Heavy rain lashed Salem on Saturday night. The district recorded an average rainfall of 25.75 mm.

Kadaiyampatti received 35 mm rain, Thamampatti 40 mm, Anaimalai 13 mm, Kariyakovil 15 mm, Salem 22.7 mm, Vazhapadi 9 mm, Attur 12.4 mm, Omalur 7 mm, Periyanaickenpalayam 19 mm, Yercaud 15.6 mm, Mettur 15.4 mm, Edappadi 55 mm, Gengavalli 54 mm, Veeraganoor 56 mm and Sankari 17.2 mm.