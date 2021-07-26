Inflow increases at Hogenakkal

The inflow at Hogenakkal increased to 30,000 cusecs on Sunday.

According to officials, following recent rains, discharge of water from KRS and Kabini dams was increased and it reached Hogenekkal during the early hours of Saturday. While the inflow was 10,000 cusecs at 11 a.m. on Saturday, it touched 25,000 cusecs by 6 p.m. The inflow gradually increased to 30,000 cusecs by Sunday 6 p.m.

Forest and revenue officials are monitoring the Cauvery river banks following the increase in inflow.

The inflow into Mettur dam also increased on Sunday.

According to officials, at 8 a.m., the water level was 73.27 ft against a total scale of 120 ft. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 35,575 mcft. The inflow increased from 6,841 cusecs to 19,665 cusecs on Sunday. The discharge of water to Delta region was maintained at 12,000 cusecs.