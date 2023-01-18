HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inflow increases at Bhavanisagar reservoir

January 18, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow at Bhavanisagar reservoir that was 627 cusecs on Wednesday morning increased to 2,477 cusecs in the afternoon. 

At 2 p.m., the discharge was 1,100 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 150 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The water level stood at 101.70 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.07 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Mettur level

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 1,108 cusecs. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 108.94 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 76.912 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge was 10,000 cusecs into River Cauvery for Delta irrigation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.