Inflow increases at Bhavanisagar reservoir

January 18, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The inflow at Bhavanisagar reservoir that was 627 cusecs on Wednesday morning increased to 2,477 cusecs in the afternoon.

At 2 p.m., the discharge was 1,100 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 150 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The water level stood at 101.70 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.07 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Mettur level

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 1,108 cusecs. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 108.94 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 76.912 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge was 10,000 cusecs into River Cauvery for Delta irrigation.