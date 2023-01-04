HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inflow increases at Bhavanisagar reservoir

January 04, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow at Bhavanisagar reservoir increased from 486 cusecs on Wednesday morning to 2,295 cusecs in the afternoon.  

At 2 p.m., the inflow was 2,295 cusecs while the discharge was 1,700 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 800 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The water level stood at 103.39 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 31.45 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Mettur level

The Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 3,483 cusecs. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 117.48 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 89.50 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge was 10,000 cusecs into River Cauvery and 400 cusecs through the East-West bank canals for irrigation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.