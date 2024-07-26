Inflow increases at Bhavanisagar dam

The inflow into Bhavanisagar dam that was less than 3,000 cusecs on Thursday evening increased to over 11,200 cusecs on Friday evening.

At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 86.44 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The storage was 19.34 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 600 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, 500 cusecs in Kalingarayan canal, and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

An official at the Water Resources Department said due to rain in the Nilgiris, the inflow started to increase as the average inflow in the last 24 hours was 5,423 cusecs. “The inflow is expected to increase as the discharge from Pilloor reservoir in Coimbatore district was stepped up,” the official added.

