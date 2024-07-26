GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inflow increases at Bhavanisagar dam

Published - July 26, 2024 08:02 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into Bhavanisagar dam that was less than 3,000 cusecs on Thursday evening increased to over 11,200 cusecs on Friday evening.

At 4 p.m., the water level stood at 86.44 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The storage was 19.34 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge stood at 600 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, 500 cusecs in Kalingarayan canal, and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

An official at the Water Resources Department said due to rain in the Nilgiris, the inflow started to increase as the average inflow in the last 24 hours was 5,423 cusecs. “The inflow is expected to increase as the discharge from Pilloor reservoir in Coimbatore district was stepped up,” the official added.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.